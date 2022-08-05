Inspired (LON:INSE) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Inspired (LON:INSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Inspired Stock Performance

Shares of INSE stock opened at GBX 12.30 ($0.15) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. The stock has a market cap of £119.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00. Inspired has a twelve month low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 22 ($0.27).

Get Inspired alerts:

Inspired Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.