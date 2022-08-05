Insight Protocol Market Cap Hits $83,039.72 (INX)

Insight Protocol (INX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $83,039.72 and approximately $72,241.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,179.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003771 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00130233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00065635 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol.

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

