Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) COO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,257,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.83. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $136.30.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Craig Hallum cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

