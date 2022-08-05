Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $704,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,585,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,613,922.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $459,500.00.
- On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $434,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $917,000.00.
- On Monday, July 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $354,000.00.
- On Thursday, July 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $272,463.30.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $565,600.00.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $611,100.00.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 64,445 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $569,693.80.
VIZIO Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -35.96, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $22.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $15,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in VIZIO by 33.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,570 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $8,811,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $16,127,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in VIZIO by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 592,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on VZIO shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
