Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $704,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,585,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,613,922.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $459,500.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $434,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $917,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $354,000.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $272,463.30.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $565,600.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $611,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 64,445 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $569,693.80.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -35.96, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $15,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in VIZIO by 33.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,570 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $8,811,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $16,127,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in VIZIO by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 592,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZIO shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

