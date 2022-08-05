Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Insider Sells $330,922.55 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $60.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,416 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 420.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 254,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 205,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.