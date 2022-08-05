Insider Selling: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Sells $7,705,295.88 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.91 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $168.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.68.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.