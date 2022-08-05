Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Sells 488 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.00. The company had a trading volume of 232,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,901. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.90. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

