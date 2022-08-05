Insider Selling: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) EVP Sells $32,864.00 in Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $32,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jens Frank Ruppert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Jens Frank Ruppert sold 24,946 shares of Richardson Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $399,136.00.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $17.21.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the second quarter worth $345,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth $335,000. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.