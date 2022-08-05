Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells 1,545 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85.

On Friday, June 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $323,584.80.

RMD traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $238.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,161. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.15 and its 200 day moving average is $226.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

