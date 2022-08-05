Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $639,683.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $614.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after buying an additional 1,417,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,222,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after buying an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after buying an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $697.85.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

