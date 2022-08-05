Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $639,683.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $614.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after buying an additional 1,417,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,222,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after buying an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after buying an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $697.85.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.