Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) COO Brian Clem sold 40,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 596,468 shares in the company, valued at $17,894,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oak Street Health Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $29.57. 1,957,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,804. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 3.05.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 716.26% and a negative net margin of 27.11%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Oak Street Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 404,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSH. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

