Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $6,269,200.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $6,724,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total value of $6,907,600.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $6,840,000.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $5,728,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,600.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00.

Moderna Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,422,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847,177. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

