Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $6,269,200.00.
- On Thursday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $6,724,400.00.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total value of $6,907,600.00.
- On Thursday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $6,840,000.00.
- On Thursday, June 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $5,728,400.00.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00.
- On Thursday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,600.00.
- On Thursday, May 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00.
NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,422,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847,177. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
