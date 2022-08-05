Insider Selling: Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $73.71 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $85.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average of $74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 70.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2,390.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 29.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

