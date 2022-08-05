Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CFO Sells $94,026.99 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $94,026.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,583.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Schaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $94,496.89.

Expensify Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $51.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXFY. Bank of America upgraded Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Expensify in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Expensify in the first quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Expensify by 505.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

