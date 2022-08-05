Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $374,700.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $374,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,774,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $176,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11,049,000.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.05.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

