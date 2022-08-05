Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $165,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 454,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,330,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CorVel stock traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,278. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $129.19 and a twelve month high of $213.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average of $158.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.95.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

