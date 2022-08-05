Insider Selling: Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of COHU traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,115. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Cohu had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $217.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Cohu’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cohu by 185.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cohu by 96.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

