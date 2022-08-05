Insider Selling: Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Sells 1,474 Shares of Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,316. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $748,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,721,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.40.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

