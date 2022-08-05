Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases $105,765.10 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,870 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $105,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,860,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,296,265.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $90,700.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Beat Kahli bought 15,534 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $133,281.72.

On Monday, July 18th, Beat Kahli bought 35,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $257,600.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Beat Kahli bought 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $263,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $47,450.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00.

VOXX International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.14. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $128.73 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $580,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 157.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOXX. TheStreet lowered VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

VOXX International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

