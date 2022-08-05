Insider Buying: Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Purchases 40,052 Shares of Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 40,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $189,445.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 840,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ultralife Co. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 million, a P/E ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.3% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 56,983 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ultralife by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ultralife by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

