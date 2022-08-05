Insider Buying: Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Purchases 40,052 Shares of Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 40,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $189,445.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 840,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ultralife Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ultralife Co. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 million, a P/E ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 1.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultralife (ULBI)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.