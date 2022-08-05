Insider Buying: Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Acquires C$13,300.00 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director William Henry English bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,934.22.

William Henry English also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 30th, William Henry English sold 7,900 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$12,798.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, William Henry English sold 12,000 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.47, for a total value of C$17,640.00.

Gear Energy Stock Down 6.2 %

GXE opened at C$1.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.44. The company has a market cap of C$312.39 million and a PE ratio of 3.46. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$45.52 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.246124 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research report on Wednesday.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

