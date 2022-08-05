Insider Buying: Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.76. 12,429,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,925,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 214.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 241,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 164,696 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 41.2% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 26.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

