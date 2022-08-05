Insider Buying: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Purchases 1,968,504 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,938,559 shares in the company, valued at $50,019,699.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 98,239 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $460,740.91.

On Friday, July 29th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 88,884 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $407,977.56.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 127,186 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $559,618.40.

On Monday, July 25th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 79,523 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $349,901.20.

On Friday, July 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc bought 113,726 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $507,217.96.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 108,467 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $480,508.81.

On Monday, July 18th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 121,568 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $534,899.20.

On Friday, July 15th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $245,775.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 54,595 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $238,580.15.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. 34,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,443. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 27.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $149,174,000 after buying an additional 1,380,595 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

