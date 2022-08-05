Insider Buying: Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Buys £717.51 in Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Kirsten English purchased 23,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £717.51 ($879.19).

Actual Experience Stock Performance

LON ACT opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. Actual Experience plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.04 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.20 ($1.31).

Get Actual Experience alerts:

About Actual Experience

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.