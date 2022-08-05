Insider Buying: Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Buys £717.51 in Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Kirsten English purchased 23,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £717.51 ($879.19).
LON ACT opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. Actual Experience plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.04 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.20 ($1.31).
