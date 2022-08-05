Innodata (INOD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 6.52%.

INOD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.92. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,895. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.09 million, a PE ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.97. Innodata has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

In other news, Director Stewart R. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Innodata by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Innodata by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Innodata by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Innodata from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innodata in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

