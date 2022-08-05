Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €3.10 ($3.20) target price on the stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Innate Pharma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.72.
Shares of IPHA opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.
