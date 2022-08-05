Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €3.10 ($3.20) target price on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Innate Pharma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.72.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of IPHA opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innate Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Innate Pharma by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 108,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

See Also

