InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.00 million-$113.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.13 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.11-$2.16 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut InMode from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of INMD stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 50,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,833. InMode has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth about $365,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

