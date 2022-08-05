InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.11-$2.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$435.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.36 million. InMode also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.57-$0.58 EPS.

InMode Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of InMode stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $37.03. 35,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,833. InMode has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $99.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered InMode from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after buying an additional 598,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in InMode in the first quarter valued at $12,448,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 315.9% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 201,016 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 152,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in InMode by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,820 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after buying an additional 95,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in InMode by 250.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 124,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

