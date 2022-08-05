Information Services (TSE:ISV) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ISV. CIBC raised their price target on Information Services from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Information Services stock traded down C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$22.51. 12,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,852. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.08. The company has a market cap of C$393.93 million and a P/E ratio of 11.97. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$19.12 and a 1-year high of C$31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Information Services will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Doug Emsley bought 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,910.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

