Information Services (TSE:ISV) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

Information Services (TSE:ISVGet Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ISV. CIBC raised their price target on Information Services from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Information Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Information Services stock traded down C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$22.51. 12,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,852. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.08. The company has a market cap of C$393.93 million and a P/E ratio of 11.97. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$19.12 and a 1-year high of C$31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Information Services (TSE:ISVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Information Services will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Information Services

In related news, Director Doug Emsley bought 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,910.

About Information Services

(Get Rating)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.