Infinera’s (INFN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at MKM Partners

MKM Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

INFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinera has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Infinera Stock Performance

Infinera stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.01. 314,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,635. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Infinera

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $357.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.62 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $37,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,992.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,341.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $947,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $2,642,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,959,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after buying an additional 189,327 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also

