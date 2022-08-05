Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IFXA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($37.63) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Societe Generale set a €44.00 ($45.36) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($39.18) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($20.31).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.