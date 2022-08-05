Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $682,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,492 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

SBUX traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.67. 83,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,852,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $83.31. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

