Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INCY. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Incyte Stock Down 0.9 %

INCY stock opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 331,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,209,000 after purchasing an additional 227,766 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 18,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

