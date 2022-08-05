Impossible Finance (IF) Hits Market Capitalization of $752,746.24

Impossible Finance (IF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $752,746.24 and $382.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00630775 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015498 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Impossible Finance Coin Profile
Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Impossible Finance Coin Trading
