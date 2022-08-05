Impossible Finance (IF) Hits Market Capitalization of $752,746.24

Impossible Finance (IF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $752,746.24 and $382.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Impossible Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00630775 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.