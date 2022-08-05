Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Shares Up 11.8%

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 163,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 209,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Imagine Lithium Trading Down 5.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$19.44 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

Imagine Lithium Company Profile

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

