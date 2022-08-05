IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT Lowered to $582.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $700.00 to $582.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IDXX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.38.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $405.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $706.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.33.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $39,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.