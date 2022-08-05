ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,604,000 after purchasing an additional 191,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,146,000 after purchasing an additional 248,752 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Argus decreased their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $165.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,427. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.