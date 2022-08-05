ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Takes $1.97 Million Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

IXG traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.66. 1,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,826. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.26. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $86.71.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

