ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases Shares of 82,360 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

MCHI stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 109,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867,079. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $74.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.