ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 3,338 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 1.0% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $39,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 44.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.03. 14,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.35.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

