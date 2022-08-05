ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 10,608 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.37. 57,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $234.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

