ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Invests $779,000 in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILFGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 271,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth $477,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at $458,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 69,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,501. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

