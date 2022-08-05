ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 9,509 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.08. The stock had a trading volume of 313,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.49. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

