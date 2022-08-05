ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 211 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.32 and a 200 day moving average of $239.75. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.