HyperCash (HC) One Day Volume Tops $4.29 Million

HyperCash (HC) traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,058.00 or 1.00026817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00046406 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00221471 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.79 or 0.00255023 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00120112 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00057172 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005011 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000212 BTC.

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

