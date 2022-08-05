Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the quarter. Hydrofarm Holdings Group comprises 4.1% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 3.69% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $25,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 379.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HYFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $111.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

