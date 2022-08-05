Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Shares Down 95.7%

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT – Get Rating) shares fell 95.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107.50 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.32). 505,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,456,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,500 ($30.63).

Huntsworth Trading Down 95.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £399.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.50.

About Huntsworth

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

