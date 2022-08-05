Humanscape (HUM) Market Cap Hits $158.17 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $158.17 million and $3.28 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 831,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

