Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating) rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $27.26. Approximately 538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Humankind US Stock ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,539,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,759 shares during the period. Humankind US Stock ETF makes up approximately 30.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC owned about 63.42% of Humankind US Stock ETF worth $74,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

