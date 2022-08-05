Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.61.

Humana Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $479.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.50. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $497.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

